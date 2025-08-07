Voltaic Strategic Resources Announces Change of Registered Office

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Eon NRG Limited ( (AU:VSR) ) has shared an update.

Voltaic Strategic Resources Ltd, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: VSR), has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business. Effective from August 8, 2025, the company’s new address will be Unit 1, 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, WA 6008. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and maintain compliance with ASX listing rules.

More about Eon NRG Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,298,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$10.78M

See more insights into VSR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue