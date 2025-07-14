Volta Metals Partners with Idaho National Laboratory to Enhance Rare Earths and Gallium Processing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cashbox Ventures Ltd ( (TSE:VLTA) ).

Volta Metals Ltd. has partnered with the Idaho National Laboratory to advance metallurgical work on rare earth elements and gallium from its Springer Deposit in Ontario, Canada. This collaboration aims to enhance mineral processing technologies to secure a domestic supply chain for critical minerals, crucial for North America’s defense and electronics industries, amid global supply chain challenges exacerbated by China’s export ban on critical metals.

Volta Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focusing on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. The company explores a critical minerals portfolio in Ontario, known for its emerging hard-rock lithium districts.

Average Trading Volume: 44,614

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.18M

