Volt Group Limited Appoints New Director

Volt Power Group Ltd ( (AU:VPR) ) has shared an announcement.

Volt Group Limited has announced the appointment of The Hon William (Bill) Johnston as a director, effective from July 1, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Mr. Johnston does not currently hold any securities or interests in contracts related to the company, indicating a fresh start for his tenure.

More about Volt Power Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 69,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.54M

