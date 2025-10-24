Volt Carbon Technologies Secures $150,000 in First Tranche of Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ( (TSE:VCT) ) is now available.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $150,000 through the issuance of 6,000,000 units at $0.025 per unit. The proceeds will be used to pay outstanding payables, advance battery and mobile mineral separation technology, and for general working capital. This financial move is expected to bolster the company’s operations and enhance its positioning in the energy storage and green energy sectors.

More about Volt Carbon Technologies Inc

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company specializing in carbon science, with a focus on energy storage and green energy solutions. The company holds mining claims in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 419,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.66M

