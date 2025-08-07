Volex plc Proposes Final Dividend with Scrip Option

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Volex plc ( (GB:VLX) ) has shared an update.

Volex plc has announced a proposed final dividend of 3.0 pence per share, payable on 5 September 2025, with an option for shareholders to receive the dividend in shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme. The scheme’s reference price for new shares is set at 364.8 pence, and shareholders must elect their preference by 14 August 2025. This initiative allows Volex to manage cash flow while providing shareholders with flexible dividend options, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VLX) stock is a Buy with a £3.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Volex plc stock, see the GB:VLX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VLX is a Outperform.

Volex plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, indicating robust growth and strategic execution. Technical indicators support a positive outlook, though valuation suggests the stock is fairly priced. Insider share sales present a minor risk to investor confidence.

More about Volex plc

Volex plc operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production and supply of power cords, cable assemblies, and harnesses for various sectors, including telecommunications, data centers, and industrial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 554,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £664.5M

