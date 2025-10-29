Volaris Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2025

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV ADR Class A ( (VLRS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV ADR Class A presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., known as Volaris, is an ultra-low-cost carrier operating in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, offering budget-friendly fares and extensive route options. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Volaris highlighted a net income of $6 million despite a 3.6% decrease in total operating revenues, which amounted to $784 million. The company reported an EBITDAR margin of 33.6%, a decrease from the previous year, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst external pressures.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance, with available seat miles increasing by 4.6% to 9.1 billion, while total revenue per available seat mile decreased by 7.7% to $8.65 cents. The load factor dropped to 84.4%, and the average base fare per passenger saw a significant decline of 17.8% to $44. However, ancillary revenue per passenger increased by 4.7%, contributing to a total operating revenue per passenger of $100. Operating expenses rose to $716 million, with a slight decline in CASM to $7.90 cents.

Volaris managed to control costs effectively, with a 1.5% decrease in average economic fuel costs and a 1.7% increase in CASM ex fuel. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $794 million in cash and short-term investments, representing 27% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue. The fleet expanded to 152 aircraft, with a focus on integrating new models to enhance operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Volaris remains optimistic about the upcoming quarters, with expectations of a solid start to 2026 driven by strong forward bookings and holiday demand trends. The company plans to continue its disciplined growth strategy, aligning capacity with market demand and efficiently managing its fleet to sustain profitability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue