Vodafone Executes Share Buyback with Goldman Sachs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vodafone Group Plc announced the purchase of 2.6 million of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of a previously announced buyback program. This transaction, executed on October 21, 2025, is part of Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure and optimize shareholder returns, holding the purchased shares in treasury.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Hold with a £82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and profitability. However, positive guidance and strategic initiatives from the earnings call provide some optimism. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:VOD stock, click here.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a leading telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile, fixed-line, broadband, and television services. The company operates globally, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 55,530,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.77B

Learn more about VOD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue