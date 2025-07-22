Vizsla Copper Unveils Major Copper-Molybdenum Discovery at Thira Target

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Vizsla Copper ( (TSE:VCU) ).

Vizsla Copper Corp. has announced a significant discovery of a copper-molybdenum porphyry-related system at the Thira target within the Poplar Project in central British Columbia. The initial drill hole intersected extensive mineralization, prompting an expansion of the drill program to over 5,000 meters. This discovery is seen as a milestone for the company, potentially enhancing its position in the industry due to the shallow mineralization and large untested anomalies, which could lead to a major discovery in the region.

Vizsla Copper Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and molybdenum resources. The company is actively engaged in projects in central British Columbia, aiming to capitalize on the strong long-term fundamentals of the copper market.

