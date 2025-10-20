Vizsla Copper Expands Thira Discovery with Promising Drill Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vizsla Copper ( (TSE:VCU) ) has provided an update.

Vizsla Copper Corp. has announced the results of its Phase 1 drill program at the Thira porphyry discovery within the Poplar Project in central British Columbia. The drilling has confirmed significant copper-molybdenum mineralization, extending the known mineralized area by 200 meters to the south and demonstrating potential for further expansion. The company plans to continue exploration activities, including geochemical and geophysical surveys, and is preparing for a Phase 2 drill program to further assess the scale of the Thira mineral system. This discovery positions Vizsla Copper to potentially enhance its market standing in the copper mining sector, as the demand for copper continues to grow globally.

More about Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and molybdenum resources. The company is engaged in mineral exploration projects primarily in British Columbia, Canada, with a focus on porphyry-related mineral deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 879,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$37.59M

