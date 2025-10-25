Vivimed Labs’ Debt Assigned to Rare Asset Reconstruction Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vivimed Labs Limited ( (IN:VIVIMEDLAB) ) has provided an announcement.

Vivimed Labs Limited has announced that Rare Asset Reconstruction Ltd. has acquired the company’s financial assets from the State Bank of India. This transfer includes all underlying security interests, rights, and obligations, allowing Rare ARC to recover dues from Vivimed Labs, impacting the company’s financial restructuring and stakeholder obligations.

More about Vivimed Labs Limited

Vivimed Labs Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its diverse range of healthcare and personal care products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Current Market Cap: 406.3M INR

