Vivic Announces Leadership Overhaul with New CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vivic ( (VIVC) ) has provided an update.

On October 17, 2025, Vivic Corp. announced significant leadership changes with the resignation of key executives including President and CEO Tse-Ling Wang, CFO Andy F Wong, and Directors Amy Huang and Richard Pao. The Board appointed Chen-Hon Chuang as the new President, CEO, CFO, and Secretary. Mr. Chuang, who has extensive experience in the yacht industry, brings a wealth of expertise from his previous roles, including his recent position as a Senior Sales Consultant and Technical Advisor at Vivic’s Hong Kong subsidiary. His employment agreement includes provisions for restricted stock units and severance terms, ensuring stability and continuity in the company’s leadership.

More about Vivic

Average Trading Volume: 17,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.46M

For an in-depth examination of VIVC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue