Vivani Medical Announces Positive Phase 1 Study Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Vivani Medical ( (VANI) ) has shared an update.

On August 5, 2025, Vivani Medical announced positive results from its LIBERATE-1 Phase 1 clinical study of the exenatide GLP-1 implant NPM-115, marking the first human test of its NanoPortal™ implant technology. The study confirmed the implant’s safety and tolerability, paving the way for future development. Additionally, promising preclinical data for the semaglutide implant NPM-139 showed significant weight loss potential, prompting Vivani to prioritize its development. With semaglutide products already demonstrating strong commercial success, the company plans to advance NPM-139 into clinical-stage development, potentially offering annual dosing for chronic weight management.

The most recent analyst rating on (VANI) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vivani Medical stock, see the VANI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VANI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VANI is a Neutral.

Vivani Medical’s overall score reflects its challenging financial situation and unfavorable valuation. Despite some positive corporate events and neutral technical indicators, the company’s consistent losses and reliance on external financing weigh heavily on the score. The strategic focus on core drug implant business and recent milestones offer some potential for improvement, but substantial operational and financial efficiency improvements are necessary for a stronger outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on VANI stock, click here.

More about Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants using its proprietary NanoPortal™ platform. The company focuses on creating implants for chronic weight management and type-2 diabetes treatment, with its priority product candidate being NPM-139, a semaglutide implant designed for obese or overweight individuals.

Average Trading Volume: 113,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $78.79M

Find detailed analytics on VANI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue