Viva Energy Group Schedules 2024 AGM

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, at 2:00pm ACST in Adelaide. Shareholders are provided with the relevant documents including a voting form and a guide for participating in the virtual meeting. The notification emphasizes the significance of the AGM in the company’s annual calendar and invites participation.

For further insights into AU:VEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.