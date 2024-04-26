Viva Energy Director Sells Shares for Tax Obligations

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Scott Wyatt, a director at Viva Energy Group Ltd., has sold 500,000 ordinary shares for $1,789,213.40 to meet tax obligations. The transaction, an on-market sale, left Wyatt with a direct interest of 8,629,999 ordinary shares, in addition to performance and deferred share rights from the company’s long-term and short-term incentive plans. No other changes in director’s interests in contracts were reported.

