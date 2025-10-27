Vitura Health Announces CFO and Company Secretary Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cronos Australia Ltd. ( (AU:VIT) ).

Vitura Health Limited announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Tom Howitt, effective January 2026. Howitt, who has been with the company since its inception, played a crucial role in its ASX listing and strategic acquisitions. His departure marks a significant change in the company’s leadership, with recruitment for his replacement already underway.

Vitura Health Limited is a diversified digital health business listed on the ASX, operating through various subsidiaries such as Burleigh Heads Cannabis, Canview, Doctors on Demand, and CDA Clinics. The company focuses on providing a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, primarily dealing with medicinal cannabis products, telehealth services, and psychedelic product distribution in Australia.

