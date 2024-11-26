Vitasoy Reports Strong Profit Growth and Dividend Increase

Vitasoy International Holdings (HK:0345) has released an update.

Vitasoy International Holdings reported a 2% increase in revenue and a 50% rise in profit from operations for the six months ending September 2024, driven by strong performance in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company also improved its cash position significantly, jumping from HK$538 million to HK$935 million. The board announced a higher interim dividend of HK4.0 cents per share, reflecting robust financial performance.

