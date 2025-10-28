Vita Life Sciences Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vita Life Sciences Limited ( (AU:VLS) ) just unveiled an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 20,418 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative, which began on May 22, 2025, is part of the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VLS) stock is a Buy with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vita Life Sciences Limited stock, see the AU:VLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Vita Life Sciences Limited

Vita Life Sciences Limited operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on providing a range of health supplements and products. The company is known for its commitment to enhancing health and well-being through scientifically-backed nutritional solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 12,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$133.6M

See more data about VLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue