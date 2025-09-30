Vistry Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) has issued an announcement.

Vistry Group PLC has announced a change in its capital structure, reducing its ordinary shares from 324,585,128 to 323,444,732 due to a share buyback program and the issuance of shares to satisfy share options. This adjustment results in a total of 322,754,662 voting rights, which shareholders can use to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VTY) stock is a Hold with a £649.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vistry Group stock, see the GB:VTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Neutral.

Vistry Group’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong revenue growth and stable equity position, despite challenges in profitability and leverage. Technical indicators show positive momentum, but valuation metrics are unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:VTY stock, click here.

More about Vistry Group

Average Trading Volume: 961,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.07B

For detailed information about VTY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue