Visteon Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Visteon Corporation reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with sales of $917 million and net income of $57 million. Despite a 6% year-over-year sales decline due to reduced Battery Management Systems sales in the U.S. and sales decline in China, the company achieved a net cash position of $459 million and secured $1.8 billion in new business wins. Visteon launched 28 new products, including advanced display and SmartCoreTM cockpit domain controller programs, and paid its first quarterly dividend. The company maintains its full-year guidance, with adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow tracking towards the high end of the range.

The most recent analyst rating on (VC) stock is a Buy with a $135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Visteon stock, see the VC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VC is a Outperform.

Visteon’s overall stock score of 81 reflects its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight robust profitability and strategic growth initiatives. While technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, the company’s valuation remains reasonable. The increased guidance and dividend initiation further bolster confidence in its future prospects.

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is a company advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions, focusing on digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. It partners with global OEMs to enhance safety, cleanliness, and connectivity in journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries with a network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 357,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.19B

