Visteon Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

On July 24, 2025, Visteon Corporation reported its second quarter financial results, highlighting sales of $969 million and a net income of $65 million. Despite a slight year-over-year decline in sales, the company achieved increased profitability and cash flow, driven by strong operational performance and new business wins totaling $2.0 billion. Visteon also initiated a quarterly dividend and updated its full-year 2025 guidance, reflecting confidence in future cash flow generation. The company’s strategic focus on digital cockpit solutions and new product launches underscores its commitment to long-term growth, while resuming capital returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The most recent analyst rating on (VC) stock is a Buy with a $135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Visteon stock, see the VC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VC is a Outperform.

Visteon’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the most significant factors influencing its score. Technical momentum and strategic corporate actions further enhance the company’s outlook, though tariff uncertainties and lack of guidance slightly temper the score.

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is a technology company focused on advancing mobility through innovative solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company’s product portfolio includes digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. Visteon collaborates with global OEMs to enhance passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, aiming to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries with a network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 406,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.11B

