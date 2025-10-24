VisionSys AI Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting for Share Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TCTM Kids IT Education ( (VSA) ) has provided an update.

VisionSys AI Inc, a company listed on NASDAQ, has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 13, 2025. The meeting will address several key proposals including a share consolidation, an increase in authorized share capital, allocation of voting and conversion rights, and a transition to scripless shares. These changes are aimed at restructuring the company’s share capital and enhancing shareholder rights, potentially impacting the company’s governance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (VSA) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TCTM Kids IT Education stock, see the VSA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VSA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSA is a Neutral.

VSA’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, which is the most significant factor. Although there are some positive technical indicators, the company’s valuation metrics are weak, further dragging down the score. Addressing financial challenges is crucial for improving its investment appeal.

More about TCTM Kids IT Education

Average Trading Volume: 240,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.28M

