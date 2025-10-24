VisionSys AI Inc Announces Board Changes and Completes Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from TCTM Kids IT Education ( (VSA) ).

VisionSys AI Inc, a Cayman Islands company, announced the resignation of Mr. Zhe Sun from his position as an independent director, effective October 8, 2025, citing personal reasons. Mr. Rojitkumar Singh Sorokhaibam was appointed as the new independent director on October 9, 2025, bringing extensive experience in AI and Web3 technologies. Additionally, the company completed a private placement offering on September 22, 2025, raising $2 million through the issuance of shares and warrants, which is expected to bolster its financial position and support future growth initiatives.

VSA’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, which is the most significant factor. Although there are some positive technical indicators, the company’s valuation metrics are weak, further dragging down the score. Addressing financial challenges is crucial for improving its investment appeal.

