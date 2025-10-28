Visa Reports Strong Q4 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Visa ( (V) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, Visa announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, highlighting a strong performance with a 12% increase in net revenue for the quarter and an 11% increase for the full year. The company reported a GAAP net income of $5.1 billion for the quarter and $20.1 billion for the year, with significant growth in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions. Visa’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.670 per share, reflecting a 14% increase, and the company continued to invest in its Visa as a Service stack to maintain its leadership in the evolving payments ecosystem.

The most recent analyst rating on (V) stock is a Hold with a $315.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Visa stock, see the V Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on V Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, V is a Outperform.

Visa’s overall stock score is driven by its exceptional financial performance and strong earnings call results, which highlight robust growth and strategic advancements. The technical analysis and valuation suggest some caution due to high valuation metrics and neutral market momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on V stock, click here.

More about Visa

Visa is a leading global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers worldwide, primarily through its credit, debit, and prepaid card services. The company focuses on enabling secure and efficient payment transactions across various markets, leveraging its extensive network and innovative solutions to drive growth in the payments industry.

Average Trading Volume: 6,014,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $669.3B

For detailed information about V stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue