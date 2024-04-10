Virtual Shareholder Meetings Set for May 2024

Topicus.Com, Inc. (TSE:TOI) has released an update.

Topicus.com Inc., along with Constellation Software Inc. and Lumine Group Inc., has announced the scheduling of their annual general meetings for shareholders on May 13, 2024, to be conducted virtually via live audio webcasts. Shareholders are invited to participate online and can even submit questions in advance through a specified link. A joint question and answer session with senior management from all three companies will follow the formal meetings.

