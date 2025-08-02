Viridien’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Viridien Société anonyme ((VIRDY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Viridien Société Anonyme’s recent earnings call paints a picture of a company on the rise, with strong revenue and EBITDA growth underscoring its positive market positioning. Despite some challenges, such as declining Earth Data revenue and issues with receivables from Pemex, the overall sentiment remains optimistic, buoyed by strategic initiatives and successful product innovations.

Strong Revenue Growth

Viridien reported a notable increase in segment revenue, reaching $274 million, which marks a 6% year-on-year growth. This impressive performance is attributed to the high demand for the company’s unique expertise and differentiated product offerings, highlighting its strong market presence.

Improved EBITDA Margins

The company’s ability to convert top-line growth into profitability is evident, with segment adjusted EBITDA rising by 14% year-on-year to $107 million. This improvement in margins demonstrates Viridien’s operational efficiency and strategic financial management.

Cash Flow Generation

Viridien generated $30 million in net cash flow, showcasing its enhanced ability to generate cash from operations. This positive cash flow is a testament to the company’s robust financial health and effective cash management strategies.

Sensing and Monitoring Growth

The Sensing and Monitoring Operations (SMO) segment experienced a 14% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching $93 million. This growth is driven by strong land activity and sustained commercial momentum, reflecting the company’s successful expansion in this area.

Innovative Product Launch

Viridien launched Accel, the world’s first drop-only land node, which significantly enhances operational performance and reduces operating costs by up to 30%. This innovation underscores the company’s commitment to product development and operational excellence.

Successful Debt Refinancing

The company successfully refinanced its bonds, extending maturity to October 2030. This move attracted significant investor interest and reduced the nominal value, reflecting confidence in Viridien’s financial strategies.

Earth Data Revenue Decline

Despite a strong Q1, Earth Data revenue declined by 8% year-on-year in Q2 2025, highlighting volatility in multi-client sales. This decline poses a challenge for Viridien as it navigates the complexities of the market.

Pemex Receivables Challenge

Viridien faces significant challenges with overdue receivables from Pemex, totaling around $50 million. This issue has negatively impacted working capital and presents a hurdle that the company needs to address.

Contract Penalties

In January 2025, Viridien incurred $12 million in penalties following the end of a vessel contractual agreement. This financial setback highlights the importance of strategic contract management.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Viridien reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, targeting a $100 million net cash flow by year-end. The company remains confident in its trajectory, driven by strong demand for its offerings and strategic progress in core businesses like Geoscience and Earth Data. Despite macroeconomic challenges, Viridien’s competitive positioning and operational discipline are expected to support its growth.

In conclusion, Viridien Société Anonyme’s earnings call reflects a company with strong growth prospects, bolstered by strategic initiatives and innovative products. While challenges such as Earth Data revenue declines and Pemex receivables persist, the overall sentiment remains positive, with the company well-positioned for future success.

