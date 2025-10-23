Viridian Therapeutics Announces Stock Sale Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Viridian Therapeutics ( (VRDN) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Viridian Therapeutics announced an underwriting agreement for the sale of 11,425,000 shares of common stock at $22.00 per share, potentially raising approximately $251.35 million. The proceeds, combined with other financial resources, are expected to fund the company’s operations, including anticipated revenue from product sales and milestone payments, although the company acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties in its financial projections.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRDN) stock is a Hold with a $24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Viridian Therapeutics stock, see the VRDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRDN is a Neutral.

Viridian Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and cash flow challenges. While technical analysis indicates positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapies for serious diseases. The company’s primary products include veligrotug and VRDN-003, with a market focus on innovative treatments for unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 917,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.96B

