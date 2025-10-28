Virginia National Bankshares Reports Steady Q3 Earnings

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation ( (VABK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Virginia National Bankshares Corporation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, a bank holding company headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Virginia National Bank, across several counties in Virginia. The company recently announced its third-quarter earnings for 2025, reporting a stable net income of $4.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, consistent with the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2025, net income rose to $13.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase driven by decreased interest expenses.

Key financial highlights include an improvement in return on average assets to 1.12% and return on average equity to 10.48%, alongside a slight increase in net interest margin to 3.43%. The company maintained a stable loan-to-deposit ratio of 89%, while the efficiency ratio improved to 57.9%. Despite a nominal decline in loan balances during the quarter, the company emphasized its commitment to strong credit standards.

The company’s balance sheet showed a modest increase in gross loans to $1.2 billion and a slight decrease in deposit balances since the end of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.42%, with non-accrual loans totaling $2.6 million. The allowance for credit losses remained steady at 0.69% of total loans. Net interest income for the quarter increased by 8.7% year-over-year, driven by lower interest expenses and higher interest income from loans.

Looking ahead, Virginia National Bankshares Corporation remains focused on maintaining its financial health and operational efficiency. The management is optimistic about sustaining its performance metrics and continues to prioritize strong credit standards and strategic financial management to navigate the evolving economic landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue