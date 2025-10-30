VIP Play Faces Dispute Over Terminated Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VIP Play ( (VIPZ) ) has shared an announcement.

VIP Play, Inc. entered into an agreement with Wheeling Island Gaming, Inc. to offer online gaming services in West Virginia, but the agreement was terminated on October 24, 2025, due to failure to meet the Go-Live Date. The termination led to a demand for an early termination penalty of $4.5 million, which VIP Play disputes, citing unmet conditions and lack of regulatory approval.

VIP Play, Inc. operates in the online gaming industry, focusing on providing interactive online gaming services such as online poker, casino games, and sports wagering.

