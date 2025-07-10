Vinyl Group Ltd Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jaxsta Limited ( (AU:VNL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically 45,000 options that were set to expire on November 30, 2026. These securities have lapsed due to the conditions for their issuance not being met or becoming incapable of being satisfied, impacting the company’s issued capital.

More about Jaxsta Limited

Average Trading Volume: 899,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$141.4M

