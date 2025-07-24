Vinland Lithium Advances Killick Project and Strengthens Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vinland Lithium Inc ( (TSE:VLD) ) has provided an announcement.

Vinland Lithium Inc. has completed its summer exploration program at the Killick Lithium Project, identifying new areas of mineralized pegmatite rock units. The program, conducted in partnership with several universities and geological surveys, included comprehensive fieldwork such as geological mapping and geophysical surveys. The company also announced the appointment of Barry Sparkes as VP Exploration, bringing over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration. These developments are expected to enhance Vinland’s exploration capabilities and strengthen its position in the lithium market.

Vinland Lithium Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is involved in the Killick Lithium Project in Newfoundland, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium, a critical component in battery technology.

