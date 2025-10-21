Vince Holding Moves from NYSE to Nasdaq

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vince Holding ( (VNCE) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Vince Holding Corp. announced its transfer from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory. The transition, celebrated by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell on October 23, 2025, reflects Vince’s strategic vision and momentum in the luxury apparel industry, showcasing its transformation and promising future.

The most recent analyst rating on (VNCE) stock is a Buy with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vince Holding stock, see the VNCE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VNCE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VNCE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage, balanced by positive cash flow trends and strong earnings call performance. Technical analysis shows bullish momentum, but valuation metrics are poor, indicating potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic management and resilience amidst challenges are notable positives.

To see Spark’s full report on VNCE stock, click here.

More about Vince Holding

Vince Holding Corp. is a global retail company that operates the Vince brand, specializing in women’s and men’s ready-to-wear apparel. Established in 2002, Vince is renowned for its luxury apparel and accessories, offering elevated yet understated pieces for everyday effortless style. The company operates 46 full-price retail stores, 14 outlet stores, and an e-commerce site, in addition to distributing through premium wholesale channels globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,843,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $37.74M

For an in-depth examination of VNCE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue