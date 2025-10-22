Vimian Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amid Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vimian Group AB ( (SE:VIMIAN) ) just unveiled an update.

Vimian Group AB reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 19% increase in net revenue to EUR 104.3 million and a 9% organic growth. The company also saw a significant rise in operating profit and EBITA, indicating robust operational efficiency. Notably, the company resolved a legal dispute favorably, securing USD 40.2 million, and announced a leadership change with the appointment of an interim CEO.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:VIMIAN) stock is a Hold with a SEK37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vimian Group AB stock, see the SE:VIMIAN Stock Forecast page.

More about Vimian Group AB

Average Trading Volume: 648,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK15.49B

See more data about VIMIAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue