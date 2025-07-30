Village Farms International to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Village Farms International ( (VFF) ) has provided an update.

Village Farms International announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by management. The call will be accessible via webcast and telephone, with a live Q&A session for analysts. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance and strategic initiatives, reflecting its commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

Spark’s Take on VFF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VFF is a Neutral.

Village Farms International’s overall stock score of 63 reflects a mixed outlook. The most significant factors include the company’s strategic initiatives and positive technical trends, which are counterbalanced by financial challenges and valuation concerns. The strategic transactions and earnings call insights suggest potential for future growth, particularly in the cannabis segment.

More about Village Farms International

Village Farms International is a vertically-integrated supplier specializing in Controlled Environment Agriculture. Initially a leading fresh produce supplier in the US and Canada, it now focuses on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities globally. Its Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is a major cannabis producer, while the company also targets international markets with medical cannabis exports. In the US, it operates in the CBD and hemp sectors and plans to enter the THC market. Additionally, Village Farms is involved in renewable energy and holds a stake in Vanguard Food LP for CPG food ventures.

Average Trading Volume: 1,096,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $165.1M

