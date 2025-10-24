Viking Therapeutics Navigates Regulatory Risks Amid U.S. Policy Shifts

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Economy & Political Environment category.

Viking Therapeutics faces significant business risks due to potential actions from the current U.S. administration, including executive orders, policies, new legislation, and judicial decisions. These actions may necessitate changes in their business operations, impacting stakeholders such as patients, healthcare providers, and employees. Non-compliance with these new directives could lead to litigation or other governmental actions, and there is no guarantee that compliance will adequately mitigate these risks. This uncertainty poses a challenge for Viking Therapeutics in maintaining stable operations and stakeholder confidence.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on VKTX stock based on 15 Buys and 2 Holds.

