Viking Mines Reports Promising Gold Discoveries at Riverina East Project

Viking Mines Limited ( (AU:VKA) ) has shared an update.

Viking Mines Limited reported the recovery of 9.84 grams of gold nuggets from its Riverina East Project during the September quarter, highlighting the project’s potential. The company completed RC drilling and a drone magnetic survey to enhance future exploration efforts along the Zuleika Shear Zone. With a strong cash position of $2.08 million, Viking plans further field programs to assess and drill high-priority targets, aiming to capitalize on the promising gold findings and strengthen its position in the gold mining industry.

Viking Mines Limited is a mining company focused on exploration and development projects in Western Australia. The company primarily engages in gold exploration, with a significant focus on the Riverina East Project located along the Zuleika Shear Zone, a region known for its rich gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 3,929,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.52M

