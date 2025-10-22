Vikas Lifecare Ensures Regulatory Compliance with SEBI Certificate Submission

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vikas Lifecare Limited ( (IN:VIKASLIFE) ) has shared an announcement.

Vikas Lifecare Limited has submitted a certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, detailing the securities dematerialized and rematerialized for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This compliance ensures transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially reinforcing investor confidence and maintaining the company’s standing in the stock exchanges.

Vikas Lifecare Limited

Vikas Lifecare Limited is a company listed on both the NSE and BSE, operating in the industry of manufacturing and trading of polymer and rubber compounds. The company focuses on providing sustainable and innovative solutions in the polymer sector, catering to various industrial needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,133,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.96B INR

