Viji Finance Ltd. Reports Strong Quarterly Financial Performance

Viji Finance Ltd. ( (IN:VIJIFIN) ) has shared an update.

Viji Finance Ltd. has published its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, in compliance with SEBI regulations. The results, which show significant growth in income and profit compared to the previous year, are available on the company’s website and were published in prominent newspapers. This announcement reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to transparency, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Viji Finance Ltd.

Viji Finance Ltd. operates in the financial sector, providing various financial services. The company is focused on delivering financial solutions and has a presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 74,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 639.8M INR

