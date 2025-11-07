Viemed Healthcare Amends Credit Agreement with Lenders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Viemed Healthcare ( (VMD) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Viemed Healthcare, Inc. announced a Third Amendment to its Credit Agreement, extending the expiration date of the Borrower’s delayed draw term loan commitment to November 29, 2026. This amendment, involving Regions Bank and other lenders, includes technical changes and is part of Viemed’s ongoing financial strategy. The company also released an Investor Deck Presentation for use in discussions with investors and analysts, highlighting its financial performance and growth strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (VMD) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Viemed Healthcare stock, see the VMD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VMD is a Neutral.

Viemed Healthcare’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, highlighting robust growth and strategic positioning. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics suggest moderate attractiveness. The absence of a dividend yield and challenges in cash flow management slightly dampen the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on VMD stock, click here.

More about Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a national leader in complex respiratory services, providing ventilation, sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. The company focuses on innovative at-home healthcare, employing a high-touch and high-tech care model that aims to reduce costs, increase patient satisfaction, and decrease rehospitalizations.

Average Trading Volume: 209,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $249.4M

See more insights into VMD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue