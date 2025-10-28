Victory Metals Appoints Former Trump Official to Strengthen U.S. Ties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Victory Goldfields Limited ( (AU:VTM) ).

Victory Metals Limited has appointed Emma Doyle, a former senior Trump White House official, as Senior Advisor for U.S. Strategic Engagement. This strategic move aligns with the recent U.S.-Australia agreement to invest in rare earth supply chains, positioning Victory Metals at the forefront of the critical minerals industry. Doyle’s experience and networks are expected to enhance the company’s influence in U.S. policy and government affairs, potentially boosting its operations and stakeholder value.

More about Victory Goldfields Limited

Victory Metals Limited is an Australian company focused on the exploration and development of rare earth elements, including scandium, hafnium, and gallium, primarily through its flagship North Stanmore Project in Western Australia. The company aims to advance this project, which is Australia’s largest indicated clay heavy rare earth resource, to become a key supplier of critical materials.

Average Trading Volume: 488,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$147.8M

