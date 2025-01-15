Victorian Plumbing Group PLC Reports Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Milestones

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Victorian Plumbing Group Plc ( (GB:VIC) ) has issued an announcement.

Victorian Plumbing Group PLC reported strong financial performance for the year ending 30 September 2024, with a 4% increase in revenue and a 10% rise in gross profit, despite a decrease in operating profit due to exceptional costs. The company completed strategic initiatives, including the acquisition and closure of Victoria Plum and the transformation of its warehouse infrastructure, positioning itself for future growth and maintaining a robust balance sheet.

More about Victorian Plumbing Group Plc

Victorian Plumbing Group PLC is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, known for its extensive range and availability of bathroom products. The company focuses on its own brand products, which contribute significantly to its revenue and gross margin.

YTD Price Performance: -0.86%

Average Trading Volume: 384,016

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £294.2M

Find detailed analytics on VIC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.