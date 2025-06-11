Vicon Holdings Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Fiscal Year Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Vicon Holdings Limited ( (HK:3878) ) has provided an announcement.

Vicon Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s final results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and company financial strategies.

Vicon Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 3878.

Average Trading Volume: 468,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.41M

