Vicon Holdings Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Fiscal Year Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:
- Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions
- Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter
Vicon Holdings Limited ( (HK:3878) ) has provided an announcement.
Vicon Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s final results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and company financial strategies.
More about Vicon Holdings Limited
Vicon Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 3878.
Average Trading Volume: 468,551
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$84.41M
See more data about 3878 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.Report an Issue