Vicon Holdings Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Vicon Holdings Limited ( (HK:3878) ) has issued an update.

Vicon Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 11, 2025, where key resolutions will be discussed. These include the adoption of financial statements, reappointment of auditors, re-election of directors, and granting of mandates for share issuance and repurchase, which are pivotal for the company’s governance and strategic flexibility.

More about Vicon Holdings Limited

Vicon Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the construction and engineering industry. The company focuses on providing specialized construction services and solutions, catering to various infrastructure and building projects.

Average Trading Volume: 387,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$69.54M

