VH Global Energy Infrastructure Expands Renewable Capacity with New Hybrid Project in Australia

VH Global Energy Infrastructure ( (GB:ENRG) ) has provided an update.

VH Global Energy Infrastructure PLC has successfully energized a new solar and battery storage hybrid system in New South Wales, Australia, meeting both budget and timeline expectations. This development is part of a larger program that will eventually total 37MW/60MWh capacity across seven assets in Australia, enhancing the company’s operational capacity and positioning in the renewable energy market.

More about VH Global Energy Infrastructure

VH Global Energy Infrastructure PLC operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar and energy storage solutions. The company is managed by Victory Hill Capital Partners LLP, a London-based investment firm specializing in energy finance, which aims to support the energy transition and sustainable development goals.

Average Trading Volume: 538,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

