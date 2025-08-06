VH Global Energy Infrastructure Announces Interim Dividend for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from VH Global Energy Infrastructure ( (GB:ENRG) ).

VH Global Energy Infrastructure plc has announced an interim dividend of 1.45p per share for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2025, with a portion designated as an interest distribution. The company aims to pay quarterly dividends totaling 5.80p for the 2025 financial year, although these are targets and not guaranteed. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to investors while supporting the global energy transition.

More about VH Global Energy Infrastructure

VH Global Energy Infrastructure plc is managed by Victory Hill Capital Partners LLP, a London-based firm founded in May 2020 by experienced energy financiers. The firm focuses on supporting the energy transition and achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals through investments in conventional and renewable energy projects globally. Victory Hill is committed to sustainable investing and is a signatory of several international responsible investing initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 538,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For detailed information about ENRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue