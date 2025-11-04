Vertex Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Stock Buyback

Vertex, Inc. ( (VERX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vertex, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, offering tailored tax technology for major industries to help businesses comply and grow with confidence. In its third quarter of 2025, Vertex reported double-digit revenue growth and robust profitability, alongside the introduction of a $150 million stock repurchase program. The company achieved total revenues of $192.1 million, marking a 12.7% increase year-over-year, with significant growth in cloud revenues at 29.6%. Despite a slight decline in net income compared to the previous year, Vertex’s non-GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA showed positive growth. Looking forward, Vertex anticipates continued revenue growth and improved profitability, driven by increasing demand for cloud migrations and complex tax solutions, as well as a strategic leadership transition with Christopher Young taking over as CEO.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue