Vertex Announces CEO Transition with Christopher Young

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vertex ( (VERX) ) has shared an update.

On October 21, 2025, Vertex announced the retirement of David DeStefano as CEO, effective November 10, 2025, with Christopher Young succeeding him. DeStefano will continue as non-executive Chairperson and provide consulting services until the end of 2025. Young, a seasoned executive with experience at Microsoft and McAfee, will lead Vertex into its next growth phase, focusing on leveraging generative AI in tax and compliance. The company also reported preliminary third-quarter 2025 financial results, with expected revenue of $192 million, up from $170.4 million the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA of $43 million, compared to $38.6 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (VERX) stock is a Hold with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vertex stock, see the VERX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VERX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VERX is a Neutral.

Vertex’s overall stock score reflects a combination of strong revenue growth and effective cost management, offset by significant challenges in profitability and valuation. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the negative P/E ratio highlights ongoing financial difficulties. While the earnings call provided some positive insights, the overall sentiment remains balanced due to macroeconomic pressures and reduced guidance.

To see Spark’s full report on VERX stock, click here.

More about Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, offering tailored solutions for industries in major lines of indirect tax such as sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll taxes. Headquartered in North America with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex aims to simplify compliance complexities for global businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 1,564,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.09B

See more data about VERX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue