Versarien Extends South American Agreements with Montana Química

Versarien ( (GB:VRS) ) has shared an update.

Versarien Plc has extended its agreements with Montana Química LTDA to include the use of Versarien’s proprietary graphene and related material thermoplastic compounds, Polygrene™, in products manufactured and sold by Montana in South America. This extension includes additional know-how, technical assistance, and training, with financial arrangements involving initial and royalty payments. This move strengthens Versarien’s market presence in South America and enhances its partnership with Montana, supporting the development of value-added products.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VRS is a Underperform.

Versarien’s overall score reflects significant financial difficulties and weak technical trends. The company’s financial position is the most critical concern, with consistent negative margins and high debt levels. While recent corporate actions show efforts to strengthen the business, the negative financial performance and valuation metrics dominate the stock’s outlook.

More about Versarien

Versarien Plc is an advanced engineering materials group focused on developing and licensing advanced materials, particularly in sectors that support a manufacturing-light and licensing model.

Average Trading Volume: 129,385,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £901.5K

