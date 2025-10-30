Verity Resources Limited to Quote New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Verity Resources ( (AU:VRL) ).

Verity Resources Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 137,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VRL. This move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence and potentially increase liquidity for its shareholders.

More about Verity Resources

Average Trading Volume: 2,987,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.65M

