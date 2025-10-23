Verisure Concludes Stabilization Period Early Amid Strong Market Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Verisure Plc ( (SE:VSURE) ) has shared an announcement.

Verisure announced the full exercise of the overallotment option and the early conclusion of the stabilization period for its shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. This decision reflects the company’s strong share price performance and signifies confidence in its market position, potentially benefiting stakeholders by enhancing liquidity and market stability.

Verisure is a leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America, offering services such as professional installation, 24/7 monitoring, and expert verification. The company serves over 5.8 million families and small businesses, with around 90% of its revenue coming from recurring subscriptions. Verisure is also recognized for its strong financial performance and commitment to ESG principles.

Average Trading Volume: 5,278,667

