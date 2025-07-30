Verisign Enters Stock Sale Agreement with Berkshire Hathaway

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Verisign ( (VRSN) ) is now available.

On July 28, 2025, VeriSign, Inc. entered into an underwriting agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Consolidated Pension Plan Master Trust and Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC Master Retirement Trust for the sale of 4,300,000 shares of common stock at $285.00 per share. The offering aims to reduce Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s ownership below the ten percent regulatory threshold, with the closing expected on July 30, 2025. VeriSign will not receive any proceeds from this transaction, and Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to a 365-day lock-up on remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRSN) stock is a Buy with a $255.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verisign stock, see the VRSN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRSN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRSN is a Neutral.

Verisign’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, tempered by high leverage and mixed technical indicators. The company’s ability to generate cash flow and maintain profitability is a key strength, despite valuation concerns and economic uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on VRSN stock, click here.

More about Verisign

VeriSign, Inc. operates in the domain name registry services industry, providing critical internet infrastructure services. The company is primarily known for managing and operating a diverse array of top-level domains, including .com and .net, and focuses on ensuring the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 814,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.58B

For an in-depth examination of VRSN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue